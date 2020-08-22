Telangana woman alleges she was raped by over 130 people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police, stating she was raped by 130 people over the past few months. The police received the complaint and made a general diary (GD) entry in connection with the case.

The woman had earlier divorced her husband due to disputes. She then came to the city and was living with her acquaintances, who she alleged had also sexually assaulted her.

She told police that she was raped by more than 130 persons and sought action against them. She also submitted their names to the police.

Youth held for trying to rape girl

In another case in Nizamabad, a youth was arrested for trying to rape a minor girl at Utapally village on Friday. He offered chocolates to the girl and took her inside his house to sexually assault her, but fled when she started crying