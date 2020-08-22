STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ward officers to bring Telangana government closer to people

The Telangana government has decided to recruit ward officers in all the municipal wards of the State to make its services more accessible to citizens.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government has decided to recruit ward officers in all the municipal wards of the State to make its services more accessible to citizens. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took this decision during a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

According to him, this is the first time in the country that ward officers are being recruited for every ward. They will play a crucial role in delivering services in a quicker and more efficient way, with a citizen-centric approach, and act as a bridge between the citizens and the Municipal Department, Rama Rao said. 

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD officials will take up the rationalization of available staff and posts before filling up the 2,298 vacancies in the department. Rama Rao said this will help implement the new Municipal Act better and boost development in all municipalities.

The government has also decided to appoint two chief engineers to avoid delays in engineering works, the Minister said. He also gave a green signal for the appointment of two to three assistant engineers. He instructed the officials to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore attended the meeting.

