Apex Council meeting between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on water sharing issues postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of Apex Council to resolve the water sharing issues on Krishna and Godavari rivers between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that was to be held on August 25, has been postponed

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has issued an order to this effect.

The order said that the postponement is due to unavoidable circumstances and that the new date of the meeting will be intimidated soon.

This notice has been sent by the Ministry to Chief Secretaries of the two Telugu states and Chairmen of the Central Water Commission, Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board.

The postponement of the meeting is learnt to have been necesstitated after the Chairman of the Apex Council, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The Apex Council has been constituted as per the provisions Under the AP Reorganization Act, 2014.