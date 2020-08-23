STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 2,384 fresh COVID-19 cases as state conducted 40,666 tests in single day

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state till now to 1,04, 249.

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi.

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday and recorded 2,384 positive cases, as the state conducted 40,666 tests in a single day. 

The same day, Telangana also recorded 11 more deaths of Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll till now to 755. 

Also, 1,841 more cases were reported as recovered, by the state government in its medical bulletin, taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 80,586. 

As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stand at 22,908, of which 16,379 are under home isolation. 

The spike in cases on Saturday was not due to any abnormal increase in cases in Hyderabad but was due to spike in cases in districts. 

Many districts recorded recorded more than 100 Covid-19 just on Saturday, including Jagtiyal(105), Karimnagar(120), Khammam(105), Nalgonda(137), Nizamabad(148), Rangareddy(131) and Suryapet(110). Other districts which recorded high number if cases include, Mancherial(90), Gadwal(68), Kamareddy(69),  Mahabubnagar(61), Peddapalli(65), Samgareddy(61), Siddipet(67) and Warangal Urban(85). 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits did not report any abnormal spike as compared to previous days and reported 472 new cases. 

