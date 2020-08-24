Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurates 25 double bedroom houses in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the State government introduced the double bedroom scheme to help homeless poor live with dignity and self-respect. Mentioning that the government is not collecting even a single penny for allocating houses, the Minister said that it is spending Rs 5.30 lakh on the construction of each 2BHK.

He made these statements while talking to the media after inaugurating as many as 25 double bedroom houses at Irkod village near Siddipet town on Sunday. He also took part in their gruha pravesham programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish pointed out that the 25 houses were constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.57 crore. He also mentioned that the construction works of around 500 double bedroom houses in Siddipet Assembly constituency are progressing.

Meanwhile, the Minister also directed the officials concerned to expedite the works taken upon those roads that were damaged during the heavy rains recently.

He also urged the authorities to send proposals to him, which will then be forwarded to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for a final decision, if they require additional funds to expedite the said works. ZP Chairperson Veleti Roja, Muncipal Chairman K Rajanarsu and other officials were present on the occasion.