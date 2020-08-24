STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganesh pandal issue: Vishwa Hindu Parishad to stage protest on August 24

As part of the protest, they will sing bhajans and display placards wherever pandals were forcefully cleared by police.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:27 AM

The size of Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been reduced to 9-ft this year.

The size of Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been reduced to 9-ft this year. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Monday over denial of permission to erect Ganesh pandals. As part of the protest, they will sing bhajans and display placards wherever pandals were forcefully cleared by police. They have appealed to all political parties to join the protest. Speaking at a press conference here, VHP State president M Rama Raju said the Bagyanagar Ustav Samithi voluntarily announced resolution against mass immersion and despite that the government disrupted festivities acting in a partisan manner.

“The police under TRS regime are behaving like Razakars. Several pandals were removed despite following Covid-19 protocols. At some places, TRS elected representatives passed resolutions saying Ganesh festival will not celebrated, which is highly deplorable,” said Rama Raju.

He alleged that the government was not acting against AIMIM leaders on “hate speech”, but threatening to book cases against Hindu societies under serious sections if they celebrate Ganesh festival.

A girl carries the idol of Lord Ganesh on her head for immersion at Hussainsagar in Hyderabad  Devotees leave heaps of garbage after idol immersion at Hussainsagar Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion  |  S Senbagapandiyan

Dr Bagwanth Rao said, “The government initially claimed that they will not put restrictions on celebrations. Later, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav imposed a ban on idol installation at public places. ”

Protest with black flags against police action: Bandi Sanjay
Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that the party will fully support the protests called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) against the restrictions imposed on Ganesh festival.

Releasing a press statement on Sunday, he said fall of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regime had begun with the arrest of Ganesh Utsav devotees. He asked the party cadre to protest with black flags across the State on Monday

