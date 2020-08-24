STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR asks Centre to release Rs 2537 crore due to Telangana, seeks airport in Warangal

He said Mamnoor airport in Warangal is a priority for the state government, as the infrastructure there, as opposed to the other six proposed airports in the state, is at an advanced stage

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and requested the release of Rs 2537 crore that the state is owed by the Centre under various schemes. During the meeting, Rama Rao also raised the long pending demand for an airport in Warangal with Puri, who also holds the portfolio of Civil Aviation.

Addressing the media after his meeting with the Union Minister, Rama Rao said that the state is owed Rs 217 crore under Swachh Bharat and Rs 351.77 under Amruth scheme from the Centre.

"Rs 783 crore, which is to be given to Hyderabad under the million+ city category, and to two other cities, are also pending from the 15th Finance Commission," Rama Rao said, adding that he requested the release of these amounts.

The IT and Industries minister also requested funds for the state's 2BHK housing scheme, and while informing that the state was building houses for 1.4 lakh people, Rama Rao requested Rs 1184 crores for it.

Additionally, Rama Rao also urged the Civil Aviation minister to include Mamnoor Airport in Warangal under the Udaan scheme and take up its redevelopment. Rama Rao said that Mamnoor airport is a priority for the state government, as the infrastructure over there, as opposed to the other six proposed airports in the state, is at an advanced stage.

"Puri said that a team will come and survey in 10 days and soon they may take up the required work for the airport. Soon citizens of Warangal will get clarity over what is going to happen," he said adding that the airport already has a landing strip, and the state had earlier requested that the runway be extended.

Meanwhile, the Sircilla MLA thanked Puri for his direction to officials in the central ministry over his requests. He also presented to Puri all municipal-related work that has been taken up in the state and informed about the new Municipal Act that the state has implemented. Puri told Rama Rao to document these initiatives and highlight them in a report and informed the latter they will again meet in October.

