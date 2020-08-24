STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man on a mission to sanitise religious places in Sattupalli

Dayanand is a known personality in the constituency as his parents - Krishna Murthy and Arogyam.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
KHAMMAM: Dr Matta Dayanad is a man on a mission, not only in the fight against COVID-19, but also in spreading awareness on the deadly virus. He has been going around Sattupalli constituency visiting temples, churches, and mosques to sanitise the premises.

Dayanand is a known personality in the constituency as his parents - Krishna Murthy and Arogyam - were Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) who used to treat people in the area free-of-cost around 30 years ago. Taking inspiration from his parents, he has been continuing the service for the past few years.

He has been sanitising at least 30 religious structures by spending money from his own pocket. He distributed homeopathic medicines to over one lakh people as a preventive measure against COVID, and runs Asha Chest and Emergency hospital round-the-clock while other hospitals in Sattupalli town were closed.

