Only Gandhi family can revive Congress: TPCC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at Delhi on Monday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders stood solidly with the Gandhi family in the wake of a letter written by 23 leaders of the party for a total overhaul of the party machinery, implying that someone from outside Gandhi family should lead the party.

The TPCC leaders made it clear that they need the Gandhi family now more than ever before to be at the helm as the BJP-led NDA was destroying the democratic principles.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Batti Vikramraka, in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, said that the party had full faith in her leadership and came down heavily on those who had signed the letter seeking a change of guard and for leaking the copy of the letter.

Referring to the role Rahul Gandhi had played in strengthening the party, Vikramarka said that he had visited a number of places in the country and exposed the misdeeds of the BJP government.

Vikramarka said the feeling of insecurity expressed by them was objectionable. Though they could placed their suggestions in the party forum, the way they went to public is also objectionable, he said.

Another senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the standard procedure was to discuss issues on the party platform. With the CWC meeting scheduled for tomorrow, leaking the letter to the media is unfortunate. Gandhi family alone can keep the party together, he said. Earlier in the day, AICC secretary Ch Vamsichand Reddy wrote to CWC members to ensure that Rahul Gandhi takes charge as president of the AICC.