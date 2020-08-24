STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Only Gandhi family can revive Congress: TPCC

The TPCC leaders made it clear that they need the Gandhi family now more than ever before to be at the helm as the BJP-led NDA was destroying the democratic principles.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at Delhi on Monday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders stood solidly with the Gandhi family in the wake of a letter written by 23 leaders of the party for a total overhaul of the party machinery, implying that someone from outside Gandhi family should lead the party.

The TPCC leaders made it clear that they need the Gandhi family now more than ever before to be at the helm as the BJP-led NDA was destroying the democratic principles.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Batti Vikramraka, in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi,  said that the party had full faith in her leadership and came down heavily on those who had signed the letter seeking a change of guard and for leaking the copy of the letter.

Referring to the role Rahul Gandhi had played in strengthening the party, Vikramarka said that he had visited a number of places in the country and exposed the misdeeds of the BJP government.

Vikramarka said the feeling of insecurity expressed by them was objectionable. Though they could placed their suggestions in the party forum, the way they went to public is also objectionable, he said.

Another senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the standard procedure was to discuss issues on the party platform. With the CWC meeting scheduled for tomorrow, leaking the letter to the media is unfortunate. Gandhi family alone can keep the party together, he said. Earlier in the day, AICC secretary Ch Vamsichand Reddy wrote to CWC members to ensure that Rahul Gandhi takes charge as president of the AICC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TPCC Congress Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp