STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Owaisi to file bill in Lok Sabha seeking ban on facial recognition technology

The Hyderabad MP pointed out that according to the Supreme Court, privacy is a fundamental right

Published: 24th August 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday that he will file a private bill in the Lok Sabha requesting a ban on the usage of facial recognition and remote biometric surveillance technology.

The Hyderabad MP pointed out that according to the Supreme Court, privacy is a fundamental right and said, "Such technology can record and use your gait to identify you. Face recognition technology is inaccurate in identifying dark people, women, persons with disabilities & young people. The accuracy of these technologies depends on the database," he said in a series of tweets.

He also claimed that the databases which are used to identify citizens are riddled with bias against SCs, STs and Muslims. "These databases are themselves riddled with bias. For example, a database of arrested people will obviously have an over-representation of SCs, STs & Muslims," Owaisi added.

Calling for a data protection law, Owaisi further said, "Such tech also obstructs us from freely exercising other rights for fear of surveillance. A strong & stringent Data Protection Law is needed to protect our privacy & national security. Despite this urgency, the Union govt has drafted a weak Bill that is unlikely to do much."

Private bills are introduced by MPs in both houses of Parliament, as opposed to government bills introduced by ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Facial recognition Biometric surveillance
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp