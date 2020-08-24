STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Poor drainage a cause for concern in Warangal

The task force, constituted by KTR to look into the issue, found 117 structures that have illegally come up on nalas.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

GWMC officials demolish illegal encroachments in the city on Sunday

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though heavy rains might have triggered flash floods in several colonies under the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet, it has recently come to light that poor drainage system in these areas have also had something to add to it and make the situation worse.

When Express carried out an investigation into this, it was found that, over the years, several structures have come up illegally on several nalas under Bhadrakali and Weddepally tank in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

As a result, most such nalas started overflowing once the rains gained momentum and inundated several houses, putting the denizens in dire straits. In this scenario, it won’t be an exaggeration to mention that the existing drainage system in the city limits has completely failed during the heavy rains that lashed the city.
Albeit being a major corporation with as many as 58 wards, the absence of a proper underground drainage system has affected the lives of people living in several areas during the recent rains that witnessed drainage water stagnation.In the wake of this, the GWMC decided to crack the whip on violators and remove all illegal constructions on nalas which recently bought bad reputation to one of the biggest cities in Telangana.

During an investigation conducted by this newspaper, it was found that nalas such as Waddepally, Nayeem Nagar, Bharakali, Bondivagu, Alankar, and Ranagampet have all been encroached by many violators. N Vishal, a resident of Sammaiah Nagar, told Express that all their belongings, including food materials, have been damaged after the floods inundated their house. He alleged that both the State government and GWMC failed to strategise a pre-monsoon action plan to ensure the safety of the denizens.“Water entered our houses at around 3am when we were all asleep. We had to spend the entire night on the terrace and that too when the heavy rain was battering our area,” Vishal told Express.

It maybe recalled that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, who visited the flood-affected areas in the city recently, too had instructed the officials concerned to conduct a special drive to remove illegal structures on the nalas as they were causing inundation of low-lying areas. He had also announced the constitution of a special task force under the chairmanship of Waragal (Urban) Collector and told the media that the illegal structures would be removed in 45 days.

Meanwhile, the newly-constituted task force, comprising the collector, city police commissioner, GWMC commissioner, RDO, superintendent engineers of National Highways, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments, found as many as 415 illegal structures in the city limits, of which 117 were constructed illegally on nalas. As on Sunday, the task force has managed to demolish 18 of the 117 structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Warangal Telangana drainage system
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp