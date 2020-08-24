STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana COVID-19 cases cross 1 lakh-mark; situation in districts worrisome

While on Friday, Telangana recorded seven Covid-19 related deaths, on Saturday, 11 more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 755.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits did not report any abnormal spike as compared to the previous days and reported 472 new cases. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The need for Covid-19 testing has been stressed by various health agencies across the world. As Telangana increased testing and conducted the highest number of tests in a day on Friday (43,095), it also recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,474 new cases. On Saturday, the State conducted 40,666 tests and detected 2,384 new cases.

On Friday, the total number of cases in Telangana crossed the one lakh mark, and, on Saturday, the total stood at 1,04,249. While on Friday, Telangana recorded seven Covid-19 related deaths, on Saturday, 11 more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 755. As on Saturday, the number of recovered cases stood at 80,586 and the active cases were 22,908, of whom 16,379 are under home isolation.

Situation worrisome in districts

A worrisome development is seen in the districts with number of Covid-19 cases increasing by the day.
Oxygen and ICU beds are either completely occupied or there is 50-60 per cent occupancy in districts including Gadwal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Miryalaguda, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Siddipet, Sircilla, Wanaparthy, and Bhongir.

On Saturday, many districts recorded over 100 cases -- Jagtial (105), Karimnagar (120), Khammam (105), Nalgonda (137), Nizamabad (148), Rangareddy (131), and Suryapet (110).

Other districts which recorded high number of cases include Mancherial (90), Gadwal (68), Kamareddy(69),  Mahabubnagar (61), Peddapalli (65), Samgareddy (61), Siddipet (67) and Warangal Urban (85).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits did not report any abnormal spike as compared to the previous days and reported 472 new cases.

Wife of doctor who died due to COVID to get govt job

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday announced that Chief Minister
K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide a government job (gazetted post) to the wife of Dr G Naresh Kumar, who died of Covid-19 earlier this month while serving as the Deputy Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The Minister said that an ex-gratia would also be announced by the government for the doctor’s family. Since his death on August 7, there have been many demands by the associations of government doctors that the State government must adequately compensate his family.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp