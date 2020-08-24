Telangana detects 1,842 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours; tally rises to 1,06,091

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,842 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as per the medical bulletin issued on Monday. The said number of cases were detected with 36,282 tests conducted on Sunday.

With this, the state's active cases are now at 22,919 with 6491 hospitalized presently in the state.

The cases were primarily reported in GHMC limits with 373 cases, however, the district of Nizamabad saw a sharp spike with 158 infections detected, which is the second-highest contributor for the daily toll.

In fact districts like Suryapet and Karimnagar also recorded triple-digit figures with 113 and 134 cases respectively.

With this, the state's cumulative caseload is at 1,06,091 cases. The reported deaths were 6 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 761 cases.

Meanwhile, the bed availability is 5576 beds in government and 4997 beds in private hospitals designated for COVID treatment.