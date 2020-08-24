STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana detects 1,842 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours; tally rises to 1,06,091

With this, the state's active cases are now at 22,919 with 6491 hospitalized presently in the state. 

Published: 24th August 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker inside a mobile lab takes nasal swab sample for a COVID- 19 antigen test.

A health worker inside a mobile lab takes nasal swab sample for a COVID- 19 antigen test. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,842 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as per the medical bulletin issued on Monday. The said number of cases were detected with 36,282 tests conducted on Sunday. 

With this, the state's active cases are now at 22,919 with 6491 hospitalized presently in the state. 

The cases were primarily reported in GHMC limits with 373 cases, however, the district of Nizamabad saw a sharp spike with 158 infections detected, which is the second-highest contributor for the daily toll.

In fact districts like Suryapet and Karimnagar also recorded triple-digit figures with 113 and 134 cases respectively.

With this, the state's cumulative caseload is at 1,06,091 cases. The reported deaths were 6 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 761 cases. 

Meanwhile, the bed availability is 5576 beds in government and 4997 beds in private hospitals designated for COVID treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana COVID 19 COVID 19 GHMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp