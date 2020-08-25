AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeks Motor Vehicle Tax exemption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to direct authorities to exempt Motor Vehicle Tax during the Covid-19 period. Owaisi based his letter on the representations made to him by K M Govind Raju of the Contract Carriage Bus Owners Associations. He said, “The country is under unlock 3, but transport operators in TS are still under lockdown. The travel industry has suffered huge losses in the absence of business.”