Collaborative e-education for Telangana government school children

HYDERABAD: From September 1 onwards, Telangana will begin its alternative academic year, that is, online classes for government school children from kindergarten to class XII.

It is estimated that there are around 24 lakh school children, a majority of whom, come from marginalised communities.

The state government has come up with a collaborative adjustment learning system for e-education that is made available on Doordarshan, T-SAT network and the internet.

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) Telangana released proceedings in which, headmasters from schools in remote villages were directed to make alternative arrangments. That is by categorising and identifying the number of school children based on the availability of e-education resources (TV/smartphones/internet connectivity/laptop) they possess.

"They can learn at a friends house who has a TV or smartphone. Anyway, this is not the beginning of the official academic year, so students from remote areas will not be affected as the gram panchayat would help them make collaborative arrangments. It is an alternative academic year. The modalities for re-opening schools are being worked out and would be based on the directions made by the central government," an official source from the DSE said.

The government directed gram panchayat and district education officers are to arrange collaborative screening programmes for students who don't have access to any of the resources for e-learning.

T-SAT network will now be available on Bharti Airtel DTH and Airtel Xstream App. The channel remained largely inaccessible as it was only available on cable TV, until recently.

Highlights:

All the teachers shall attend school regularly from August 27 to prepare e-education content.

Even though the academic year 2020-21 has not officially begun admissions for it has started.

Schools will remain closed for students. Re-opening of schools will be followed by the norms directed by the central government.

Classes I to XII will follow the calendar prepared by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Online classes for Primary and Pre-Primary school children will be conducted in the supervision of adults.

Headmasters have to ensure that worksheets and textbooks reach students before online classes begin.

Out-of-school children are to be identified and brought back to school with special emphasis on migrant labour children and children with special needs



