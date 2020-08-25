Dispose of medical waste carefully: Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Forest and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy directed officials to take stringent action against hospitals flouting rules on collection and disposal of hazardous bio-medical waste.

Speaking during the launch of the TSAIR app here in the city on Monday, he said that the department’s special focus was on the scientific disposal of bio-medical waste such as used masks and PPE kits.

He directed officials to conduct surprise inspections at the locations where bio-medical waste is generated and disposed. He also directed them to take stern action against the hospitals flouting directives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for proper disposal of bio-waste in the State. Taking about the alarming air pollution in the State, the Minister added that the government gives utmost priority to public health.