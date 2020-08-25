Flipkart delivers damaged laptop, refuses to respond to calls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee who ordered a laptop on Flipkart got the shock of his life when he received a damaged device. He paid Rs 50,000 through an online transaction for the same. A few days later, Flipkart staffers delivered the device but he discovered it was faulty.

The customer, T Swamy, said, “When I opened the box, I was shocked to discover that the laptop was damaged. I immediately lodged a complaint with Flipkart officials and there was no response. The day after I lodged a complaint, the officials confirmed that they would replace the device with a new one. However, later on, they refused to respond to my calls.”