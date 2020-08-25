Highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana as state conducts record number of tests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed the highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the state also conducted the highest number of tests in a day.

Telangana conducted 52,933 tests and recorded 2,579 new cases.

This increases the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state till now to 1,08,670.

The same day, Telangana also recorded nine more deaths of Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll till now to 770.

Also, 1,752 more people were reported as recovered by the state government in its medical bulletin, taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 84,163.

As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stand at 23,737, of which 17,226 are under home isolation.

The spike in cases on Monday was not due to any abnormal increase in cases in Hyderabad. Rather, the number of positive cases recorded from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits on Monday was one of the lowest in the past few weeks, at just 295.

The spike in cases in Telangana is due to the rising number of cases from the districts.

Districts which recorded high number of cases on Monday include Kothagudem(83), Jagtiyal(98), Karimnagar(116), Mancherial(103), Khammam(161), Nalgonda(129), Nizamabad(142), Rangareddy(186), Siddipet(92), Suryapet(78) and Warangal Urban(143).