Hold Assembly session online: Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu
Published: 25th August 2020 08:32 AM | Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:56 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu asked the State government to conduct the ensuing Assembly session through a virtual platform and to set an example for the country. He alleged that the government had taken a unilateral decision on conducting the Assembly session. He questioned the government on the precautions being taken for the proposed Assembly session, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.