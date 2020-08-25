STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

If all goes well, Telangana's Nizamabad may get blackbuck sanctuary

The catchment area of Sri Ram Sagar Project is one of the natural habitats of over 6,000 blackbucks.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Blackbuck used for representational purpose only.

By M V K Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Nizamabad District Forest Officer (DFO) Dr Sunil S Hiremath has sent a proposal to the higher-ups of the Forest Department to set up a special sanctuary for blackbucks in Nandipet area of the district. If the department gives the green light to the same, Telangana would be home to the second blackbuck sanctuary in the country. The first such sanctuary is located in Gujarat, which has 2,500 black bucks.

The catchment area of Sri Ram Sagar Project is one of the natural habitats of over 6,000 blackbucks. However, due to heavy inflows lately, the animals are forced to take refuge in agricultural fields. On Monday, forest staffers near GG Nadikuda caught a few blackbucks moving on CCTV cameras and sent the visuals to the higher-ups. They are taking extra care not to disturb the habitat of these animals. In fact, officials had recently rescued a few blackbucks which were stuck in the SRSP floodwaters.

Threat of being hunted

Dr Sunil had previously said that blackbucks were under severe threat of being hunted in the region. He said NRIs from the Gulf often visit SRSP backwaters on their vacation to hunt blackbucks. They cook them and eat their meat in the forests. However, this has reduced due to increased vigil.

The DFO hopes that the Forest Department will give a positive response to the proposal, considering these animals’ safety. Further, this would help Nizamabad occupy a prominent place in India’s wildlife sanctuary map. “Local fisherman may raise objections to the establishment of a sanctuary, but all these issues will be addressed by higher officials in a responsive manner,’’ the DFO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamabad District Forest Officer blackbuck sanctuary
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp