One held for decapitating flower seller in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A flower vendor was brutally murdered at Girni Thanda in Mahabubabad on Monday. Venkanna’s decapitated body was found in a plot in the village, while his head was traced to Kesamudram. The police arrested a suspect hours after the body was found. The accused Amgoth Harish was involved in cases, including sexual harassment and attempt to murder.

On Sunday night, Harish had invited Venkanna to his house, where they both consumed alcohol. Harish then chopped Venkanna’s head off and dumped the body in the open plot. He packed the head in polythene bag and threw it in Kesamudram. Mahbubabad DSP A Naresh Kumar said that Harish was involved in a land dispute with a man named K Gopal. “With the intent to scare him and grab his land, he threw Venkanna’s body on Gopal’s plot,” he said.