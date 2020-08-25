STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana recorded two cases of COVID-19 reinfection, says Health Minister

This is the first time the state government has acknowledged that they have treated cases of virus reinfection.

Published: 25th August 2020

A health worker collects the swab sample for COVID testing in a classroom.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday confirmed that of the 1 lakh COVID-19 cases detected in the state, there have been two cases of reinfection with SARS COV-2 virus.

“The virus is new and we are learning about it daily. There is no guarantee that coronavirus will not come again in those who were infected before. Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again,” he said.

Reassuring people he said, "Courage is the most important drug followed by support of the public and the third important drug to battle COVID is oxygen which the state government is working to set up in all hospital beds".

Earlier in the day, the Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao, said that there were few cases of reinfection in Telangana and that the symptoms were very mild. “As per our knowledge the reinfection was not as severe and mild in most cases,” said Dr Rao.

He further said that in Hong Kong, two different strains of the virus had infected a patient in whom the first official documentation of reinfection carried out. “The citizens must know that in case of reinfection as well, the precautions to be taken are same,” said Dr Rao.

