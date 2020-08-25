Telangana schools to conduct online classes from September 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department issued a memo on Monday according permission to all schools in the State to conduct online classes from September 1 and directed all government schoolteachers to start attending schools regularly from August 27. The government schoolteachers will work on preparing e-content for online classes and lesson plans. With this decision, regular online classes will start for students of all classes in State government schools.

The memo also said that separate instructions will be issued regarding reopening of schools as per the central government’s guidelines. Until then all schools will remain physically closed for the students. This comes as a follow-up to the Central government’s guidelines for restoring normalcy following the lockdown and lifting restrictions in a phased manner. According to the State Education Department’s memo, in a meeting held earlier this month, the Council of Ministers had approved commencement of admissions and starting online classes by schools.

1.32 lakh teachers to resume duties

With Telangana instructing all teachers to start attending school, around 1.32 lakh teachers in the State will join duties. With the Covid-19 pandemic far from over, the Education Department will have to ensure all measures are in place at schools to prevent occurrence of infection among teachers.When contacted, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) general secretary Chava Ravi, said: “We are not opposing the decision. Already two months of academic year have passed. The e-content for is already available. The teachers will have to identify gaps and prepare content. They will also get in touch with parents.”

However, he added: “The Covid-19 crisis is still here and in some districts it is severe. We will wait and watch how things pan out and if the State government provides necessary help in putting in place precautionary measures in schools.”