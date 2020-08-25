Telangana Secretariat razing: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea to rebuild religious structures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to entertain a petition that sought the rebuilding of religious structures that were recently razed during the demolition of old Secretariat buildings in Telangana. As it was the Telangana High Court that permitted the demolition of the Secretariat buildings, the petitioner’s prayer cannot be allowed according to Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The Article gives the right to individuals to move the SC to seek justice when they feel that their right has been unduly deprived, the bench observed, while permitting the petitioner to withdraw the petition.

A bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Subhash Reddy was hearing the petition filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin. Aijazuddin alleged that two old mosques and one temple situated within the old Secretariat complex were also razed during the demolition process, thereby hurting the people’s sentiments.

The petitioner submitted that the demolition of religious structures amounts to deprivation of citizens’ fundamental rights. He contended that the State government is statutorily bound to protect these religious places and it is incumbent upon them to rebuild the structures, at the same place where they previously stood. After hearing the case, the bench questioned the petitionerin- person “how can you file the petition under Article 32 before Supreme Court when the demolition of old Secretariat building was permitted by the High Court. This has to lie there,” the bench said.