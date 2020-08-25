Telangana told to file counter on farm agreements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed the Telangana government to take steps to ensure that agreements are made for farmers as per the Central government’s recent Ordinance on farm agreements. The bench comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by G Ranjith Kumar, chairman of Nadigadda Rythu Hakkula Porata Samithi, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to prevent cheating and defrauding of poor cotton seed farmers by the agents of various Seed companies in Jogulamba district.

Special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar told the court that the government in principle agreed to the demand raised in the present PIL for having written agreements. In fact, three tripartite meetings chaired by the State Agriculture Minister were held on this issue in recent months. However, the process got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said that there was ambiguity as to whether the State law and rules would apply or not after an Ordinance was brought in by the Centre in June.

The bench said that the Central Ordinance had given an option only to the farmers but not to the companies. If the farmers come forward to have agreements, the government must ensure its implementation, the bench added. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.