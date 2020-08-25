STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Karimnagar police department turn training centre into mini tourist spot

Besides   maintaining law and order, the Karimnagar police department is going the extra mile to turn the city police training centre into a mini tourist spot.

A tree house on the premises of Police Training Centre in Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Besides maintaining law and order, the Karimnagar police department is going the extra mile to turn the city police training centre into a mini tourist spot. They have dug up a lake in one-acre land, set up a boating facility, built a treehouse, and planted saplings in thousands. Several other novel initiatives were taken up at the training center in the recent past. DCP and principal G Chandramohan said in the coming days, the training center would be transformed into a tourist destination. “Our sapling target under the Haritha Haram program is 50,000.

As much as 90 percent of it has been completed. Additionally, on the suggestion of Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, we planted them using the Miywaki method. Our mini orchard has coconut, mango, red sander saplings,” he said. The police personnel are also growing vegetables and fruit-bearing plants. As per the suggestion of agriculture authorities, around 35 herbal plants with ayurvedic properties have also been planted, the DCP said.

Further, as many as 2,500 fishlings are being bred in the lake. A hut has been built on top of two trees using bamboo sticks, making the place more touristy. Candidates being trained in the center to feel as though they have been transported back to the olden days, where training was much more traditional and grounded, and are grateful to the department for bringing them closer to nature.

