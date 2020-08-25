STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS Genco assures full support to bereaved families of engineers, who died in fire accident

Rao broke down, when the kin of a deceased burst into tears.

TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao called on the families of those who died in the fire accident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric station on Thursday night

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare gesture, TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD)Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, on Monday, personally visited the houses of the engineers, who died in the fire accident and consoled the bereaved family members. He assured them that the department would stand by the families. “You all are families members of the power utility. We will extend all support to you,” Rao told them.

Rao broke down, when the kin of a deceased burst into tears. The CMD also consoled the children of the bereaved engineers. “The Srisailam accident was very unfortunate. It pained me personally. The loss of my colleagues agonised me and I am yet to come to terms with the reality,” Rao said. He said that the employees fought till their last to save the plant. Their names would remain etched in the history of the department, Rao said. They fought like soldiers and were martyred for the sake of the plant, he added. 

He said that the State government would announce financial assistance for the kin of the deceased and provide jobs on compassionate grounds. Rao visited the families of Srinivas Goud, DE, in Champapet, Fatima’s family in Azampur, and Mohan Kumar’s family in Jeedimetla. NSP CE Suryanarayana consoled the family members of Sundar A Kumar in Suryapet and KTPS CE Ravindra Kumar consoled the families of AE Venkat Rao in Madhira, Ramababu’s family in Karepalli, and Kiran Kumar’s family in Palvancha.

Revanth wants CBI probe into fire mishap TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP 
A Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting them to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recent fire accident at Srisailam hydel power plant. He also urged the Centre to direct the State government to pay a compensation of `1 crore to the kin of those who died in the mishap. He blamed the State government’s negligence for the mishap

