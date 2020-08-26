24 lakh students lack access to online classes in Telangana, lessons begin on September 1

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An estimated 24 lakh schoolchildren, a majority of whom come from the marginalised communities, may not be able to access online classes which will begin on September 1. Though the State government has come up with collaborative adjustment learning system for e-education on Doordarshan, T-Sat network and the internet, it remains to be seen how effective it would be.

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) on Tuesday directed the headmasters of schools in remote villages to make alternative arrangements after categorising the number of schoolchildren based on the availability of e-education resources like TVs, smartphones, internet connectivity and laptops. “They can learn at houses of their friend who have a TV or a smartphone. Anyway, this is not the beginning of the official academic year, so students from remote areas will not be affected as their gram panchayats would help them make collaborative arrangements,” a DSE official informed.

“It is an alternative academic year. The modalities for re-opening schools are being worked out and would be based on the directions made by the Central government,” the official added. The government directed gram panchayat and district education officers to arrange collaborative screening programmes for students who do not have access to any of the resources for e-learning. T-SAT network will now be available on Bharti Airtel DTH and Airtel Xstream App. Until recently, the channel remained largely inaccessible as it was only available on cable TV.

Extra burden on parents of private school students

Meanwhile, the parents of students of private schools are groaning under the weight of paying fee in full for access to online instruction. Already, many of them are going through a tough time in the wake of disruption of livelihoods by Covid-19 and this additional burden is further adding to their cup of owes.In Karimnagar, a salesman, said: “I had to buy a smartphone and then I have to pay school management fee in full to get access to online instruction for my child.”

The District Education Department authorities remain tight-lipped over why they were not acting against such schools which are fleecing parents. The management of schools, however, justify collection of full fee in advance as they have to pay salaries to the staff.