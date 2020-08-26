Drunk boyfriend creates ruckus at girlfriend’s wedding in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: What happened at Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district on Monday night was nothing short of a climax scene from a 90s Bollywood romantic flick. A drunk Vamshi stopped his lover’s baraat (marriage procession), slit his hand and dared her to run away with him. He also threatened to kill the bridegroom if she doesn’t come along. Vamshi and the bride have been in love for the last eight years. But the girl’s parents arranged her marriage with another man. Upset over this, Vamshi drowned his sorrows by drinking alcohol. On Monday night, he reached the wedding venue at Ambedkar crossroads and created chaos.

When the groom’s relatives tried to attack him, the bride got off the car and stood as a shield between her lover and them. The relatives took the matter to the local police and got a case registered against Vamshi, CI V Madhavi of the Huzurabad police station said. Stunned and distressed, the groom left the bride. The police shifted her to Swadhar Home, a rehabilitation centre in Karimnagar.