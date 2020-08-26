Government set to introduce animal health cards in Telangana, says Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI/SIDDIPET: State Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Tuesday that the government has decided to introduce animal health card in the State soon. He made this statement during his visit to Bhuvanagiri town to take part in various programmes. On the occasion, the Minister released fish seeds into Theegala Cheruvu in Bhuvanagiri mandal.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the second phase of the sheep distribution programme will begin soon. Telangana government is the only one in the nation to have purchased crops planted in over two lakh acres from the farmers during the pandemic period, he said. He also mentioned that the government has decided to set up food processing units to help fisherman and others.

2 L fishlings released into Kondapochamma reservoir

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav released two lakh fish seeds into the Kondapochamma reservoir, for the first time, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that a total of 14 lakh fish seeds would be released into the reservoir soon. On the occasion, both the Ministers performed special poojas at the reservoir site.