Healthcare workers stage protests across Telangana, demand GO on ex gratia

Doctors across the State observed two minutes of silence for the frontline workers who have died fighting the Coronavirus.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:41 AM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers from across Telangana  wore black badges on Tuesday and staged protests against the delay in announcement of ex gratia for healthcare workers, including the likes of Dr Naresh Kumar who died serving Covid-19 patients.

Doctors across the State observed two minutes of silence for the frontline workers who have died fighting the Coronavirus. Doctors donned PPE kits and staged protests in various districts. The Medical JAC has given the State government 48 hours to address their demands which include a G.O to be issued on the State’s share of ex gratia for healthcare workers dying of Covid-19.

Other demands include proper implementation of quarantine leaves and free treatment for affected healthcare workers and their family members in private hospitals to ensure quality treatment.The Medical JAC has planned a two-day protest to condole the recent deaths of healthcare workers which stands at 17 in the State. On Wednesday, they plan to take out a candlelight rally.

Junior doctors boycott duties, stage protest outside MGM Hospital
Warangal: Junior doctors boycotted duties and staged a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday, demanding that the State government address their issues. Speaking to mediapersons, Dr M Bharat said that they were risking their lives and providing services to Covid patients, but the government had not provided them with any assurance till now. “We urge the State government provide health insurance to all junior doctors,” he said.
 

