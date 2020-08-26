Kishan Reddy’s website hacked

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy’s personal website — www. kishanreddy.com — was hacked by unknown miscreants, who posted objectionable content on the site. Office staff noticed the unwanted activity on the website, after which they immediately took measures to take down the website temporarily and alerted the police. The police suspect that some miscreants from Pakistan may have been involved in the hacking incident. They said that a case would be registered and action be taken against the miscreants.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pulwama probe: NIA used DNA, other forensic tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'
Caribbean Premier League 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs
French government defends 'freedom' of topless sunbathing
RNC day 2 highlights | Donald Trump's family takes centerstage, passionately rallies behind him
COVID-19 testing to be doubled, says Arvind Kejriwal as cases rise in Delhi