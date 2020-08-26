Kishan Reddy’s website hacked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy’s personal website — www. kishanreddy.com — was hacked by unknown miscreants, who posted objectionable content on the site. Office staff noticed the unwanted activity on the website, after which they immediately took measures to take down the website temporarily and alerted the police. The police suspect that some miscreants from Pakistan may have been involved in the hacking incident. They said that a case would be registered and action be taken against the miscreants.