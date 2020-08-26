MESCO told to pay 50 per cent salary to petitioner staffers

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court directed the management of Muslim Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation (MESCO) College of Pharmacy to pay 50 per cent of the pay and allowances payable to the petitioners, who are regular employees of the college, from April 2020. The court issued notices to the Osmania University, Pharmacy Council of India, All India Council for Technical Education and MESCO for filing counter affidavit in the petition filed complaining that the petitioner employees have not received pay and allowances from MESCO from April 2020. Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in the petition filed by Dr Javed Akhtar Ansari and four others.

The petitioners’ counsel Vedula Srinivas contended that the action of the MESCO was ex-facie illegal and contrary to the directions issued by the Pharmacy Council of India on April 20 and the Supreme Court order in the Ficus Pax Private Limited case. After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to September 24 for further hearing.