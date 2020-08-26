Rs 19.2 crore sanctioned for Osmania General Hospital restoration: Telangana government

By Express News Service

The Telangana government told the State High Court that the Osmania General Hospital, a heritage building, is completely vacated and closed, and that it has sanctioned Rs19.2 crore for conservation, restoration, and refurbishment of the heritage structure. The Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) has repaired and re-designed and created the rainwater flush mechanism which can now prevent inundation. The entry of rainwater inside the heritage building was due to incessant rain and blockage of rainwater vents with garbage which entered from the surrounding residential areas, it noted.

The government, represented by Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, filed a counter affidavit in the PIL filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association seeking direction to the State government to construct a new multi-storeyed building to house the OGH, nursing college, and hostel in the existing premises. The petitioner association said the existing building itself was over 85 years old and was in a dilapidated condition.

On an earlier occasion, the court said that there were two views on the subject issue — one of them seeks for construction of new buildings, while others said that it was a heritage structure, therefore cannot be touched. The court then directed the State government to file its counter on the issue, and posted the matter to August 31 for hearing.