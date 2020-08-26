STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress lodges 150 plaints against razing of mosques, temple

A set of leaders visited the police station to submit the complaints in person, while the other leaders lodged online plaints. 

Congress leaders lodge complaint at Saifabad police station on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC minorities wing members, on Tuesday, lodged as many as 150 complaints with the Saifabad police demanding an FIR against the demolition of two mosques and a temple on the old Secretariat premises. Addressing the media afterwards, TPCC minority wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said, “We have lodged fresh complaints demanding that criminal cases be filed against Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and others, who were responsible for the demolition of places of worship to facilitate the construction of the new Secretariat building.” 

Hyderabad Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Hyderabad minority wing chairman Sameer Waliullah and a few others visited the police station to submit the complaints in person, while the other leaders lodged online plaints. 

