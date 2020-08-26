STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to take back land if firms fail to start operations

Rama Rao also asked the officials to put in place a detailed bluebook with information of industries in a sector-wise manner.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to act tough against the companies that are yet to set up their units in parcels of lands allotted to them. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the officials not to spare such companies as their number has gone up to about 700. Following his instructions, the officials are getting ready to serve show-cause notices on them, seeking explanation as to why they are not sticking to the time frame promised to set up their units.

Rama Rao chaired a series of review meetings, including one at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC) to keep watch on the companies going back on their promises.The Minister’s direction is expected to help the government to know if the companies have any genuine reason or they are simply sitting on the land allotted to them. If the reasons are not genuine, the government would issue proceedings for the resumption of the land. Rama Rao also asked the officials to put in place a detailed bluebook with information of industries in a sector-wise manner. He stated that this information will be useful for the government in tweaking the policies whenever necessary.

At another review of the works of State Financial Corporation, Rama Rao launched the e-SFC 360 view Digital Platform. He also reviewed the works and instructed the officials to expand their operations. He stated that the government will provide full support to the corporation.The Minister also reviewed the works of Hyderabad Pharma City, where he assured that the City will have zero liquid discharge units, and that arrangements will be made for the centralised treatment of the waste material from the city.

