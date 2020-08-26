Twist to kidnap, murder of two-year-old boy in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police uncovered a link between a toddler’s murder on August 11 at Basara and an attack on a man near the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday. An agricultural labourer, Laxmi, and her relatives tied up a man named Nagaraju near the municipal office and beat him up black and blue. When police arrived on the spot, Laxmi, a native of Dandigutta village of Renjal mandal, accused Nagaraju of having kidnapped her two-year-old son.

She said he had stolen some cash and jewellery as well. When police began inquiring, they realised that Nagaraju is an accused in the child’s murder case. A twoyear- old boy’s body was found at Basara railway station on August 11. And CCTV footage pointed to Nagaraju’s involvement in the boy’s death. Since then, Basara police have been on the lookout for Nagaraju.

The boy appeared to have died of a head injury. Nagaraju has now been taken to Basara for further probe. Strangely, Laxmi and her family did not filed a police case though the child went missing. Cops are now probing the angle as to whether the boy was indeed Laxmi’s son or whether she and Nagaraju had kidnapped him from someplace.

