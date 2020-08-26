Unidentified persons torch vehicles of TRS men

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a few persons torched the cars owned by Dichpally sarpanch Naveen Kula Chari and gram panchayat co-option member Sheikh Nayeem, which were parked in front of their houses, in the early hours of Tuesday. Both of them belong to the ruling party. Meanwhile, a bike that belonged to one of Nayeem’s friends, Saleem, which was parked in front of the latter’s house, was also set ablaze reportedly by the same persons. However, the police have not been able to identify those who set the vehicles ablaze yet.

Upon learning about the incident, the residents of both Dichappaly and Nadipally areas strongly condemned the act and staged a dharna on the Dichpally-Nizamabad main road. Meanwhile, the cops suspect that a tiff between a realtor and the public representatives could be the reason behind the act. According to sources, the said relator owns a five-acre plot in the village, of which he has been having a dispute over two acres with the local villagers.

The dispute escalated quickly after the public representatives got involved in it recently and ever since then a tense situation has been prevailing in the village. Meanwhile, after the incidents, the TRS sarpanch and the co-option member approached the local police and filed a complaint against the realtor stating that the latter is behind the act.

Security beefed up

In the wake of this, the police have beefed up security in Dichpally. A group of cops held talks with the villagers and pacified them. The police said they have registered a case and are on the hunt for the relator