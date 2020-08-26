STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unidentified persons torch vehicles of TRS men

Upon learning about the incident, the residents of both Dichappaly and Nadipally areas strongly condemned the act and staged a dharna on the Dichpally-Nizamabad main road.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

car on fire

A few persons torched the cars owned by Dichpally sarpanch. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  In a shocking incident, a few persons torched the cars owned by Dichpally sarpanch Naveen Kula Chari and gram panchayat co-option member Sheikh Nayeem, which were parked in front of their houses, in the early hours of Tuesday. Both of them belong to the ruling party. Meanwhile, a bike that belonged to one of Nayeem’s friends, Saleem, which was parked in front of the latter’s house, was also set ablaze reportedly by the same persons. However, the police have not been able to identify those who set the vehicles ablaze yet.

Upon learning about the incident, the residents of both Dichappaly and Nadipally areas strongly condemned the act and staged a dharna on the Dichpally-Nizamabad main road. Meanwhile, the cops suspect that a tiff between a realtor and the public representatives could be the reason behind the act. According to sources, the said relator owns a five-acre plot in the village, of which he has been having a dispute over two acres with the local villagers.

The dispute escalated quickly after the public representatives got involved in it recently and ever since then a tense situation has been prevailing in the village. Meanwhile, after the incidents, the TRS sarpanch and the co-option member approached the local police and filed a complaint against the realtor stating that the latter is behind the act.

Security beefed up

In the wake of this, the police have beefed up security in Dichpally. A group of cops held talks with the villagers and pacified them. The police said they have registered a case and are on the hunt for the relator

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS fire
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp