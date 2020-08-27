10 persons held for gambling, Rs 5 lakh seized
Published: 27th August 2020 12:13 AM | Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:45 AM
PEDDAPALLI : In a major hunt, 10 persons were arrested by the Ramagundam police for allegedly involving in gambling at a building in Manthani forest area on Wednesday. `5.02 lakh in cash and 10 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The 10 interstate gamblers were nabbed during a raid carried out based on a tipoff.