2Bhks for poor by year-end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madu Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Telangana government would hand over 85,000 2BHK houses to the poor in Hyderabad by December- end. The allotment would start this month. Rama Rao said the construction of the houses was taken up in a massive way in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits at an estimated `9,700 crore. No metro city in the country had taken up such a major housing initiative for the poor, he said.

The Minister held a review meeting on the progress of the 2BHK programme in the GHMC area. He directed officials to start providing basic amenities in the colonies where the construction of 2BHKs is nearing completion. Rama Rao said the houses would be handed over to the poor between August and December. Of the total 85,000 houses, 75,000 have been constructed under the State government’s 2BHK scheme, while the remaining 10,000 under the JNNURM and VAMBAY schemes.

Rama Rao said the government would allocate 4,000 houses to each of the 24 Assembly segments in the city. Priority would be given to the poor who gave up their lands for the construction of the houses. Around 10 per cent houses would be allocated to the locals. In all, one lakh houses would be constructed in GHMC area, he said. The government would also issue guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries within two days, after consulting with the Housing Department, the Minister said. Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others attended the meeting.