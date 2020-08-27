STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
36 tahsildars transferred amid corruption allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMIDST the allegations of corruption in the Revenue Department, the Telangana government on Wednesday transferred 36 tahsildars in Zones V and VI. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect, transferring 18 tahsildars each in the two zones and directed officials to relieve them immediately. AK Anuradha, tahsildar in Vikarabad district, is transferred and deputed to the APSFC, while G Vinod, working in Sangareddy district, is deputed to the GHMC. V Uma Maheswari, a tahsildar in Vikarabad district, is transferred and deputed to the HMDA, and G Jangeshwar has been shifted to the TSIIC. The officers on medical leave and awaiting posting have also been allotted postings.

The transfers come after Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju was caught by the Anti- Corruption Bureau accepting a bribe of `1.10 crore. Prior to the 2018 elections, 366 of 585 tahsildars, who completed three years of service in the same post, were transferred from their native districts. After repeated requests, the government had repatriated over 300 tahsildars in November 2019. Around 40 were not sent back to their native district.

Speaking to Express, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association president Vanga Ravinder Reddy said the transfers have nothing to do with the corruption allegations. “Balaraju Nagaraju was made a scapegoat. He was dragged into the case because of the evil intentions of some political leaders,” he said. Thanking the government, Ravinder Reddy said, “We hope that by sending the officers back to their native district or close to their native place will help them perform better.”

He also hoped that the transfers requested under the spouse category for 42 probationary tahsildars come soon. Meanwhile, Medchal Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu transferred 18 VROs. He transferred 12 tahsildars, 12 senior assistants and revenue inspectors, and 18 VROs in the last three days.

