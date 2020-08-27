Appoint VCs without delay, orders KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make sure that Vice- Chancellors for all the universities in Telangana are appointed without any further delay. The Chief Minister, during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, said that though search committees had been constituted to suggest names for filling the vacancies, there has been a delay on account of the disruption caused by Covid-19. He wanted Somesh Kumar to personally monitor the work of the search committees and see that the V-Cs posts are filled. The Chief Minister also discussed with MLAs, the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly session, beginning on September 7.

Strategy for Assembly session The MLAs suggested to the Chief Minister that the Assembly should be used as a forum for explaining to people what the government was doing for their benefit. They desired that issues of public importance should be take up for discussion in the Assembly. Those who attended the review meeting included Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, whips G Sunitha, R Kantha Rao, Lakshma Reddy, legislators Bajireddy Govardhan, Ch Dharma Reddy, Ganesh Gupta and S Veeraiah.