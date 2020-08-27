Bhatti begins 10-day tour, to visit hosps in 33 districts 

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM : Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Wednesday, started a 10-day tour from the temple town- Bhadrachalam, during the tour he will visit all government hospitals designated for treating Covid-19 patients in all 33 districts. He said the purpose of his tour was to find out the ground realities at the Staterun hospitals, and, speak to patients and doctors about the amenities being provided by the government to combat the virus. On the first day, he was accompanied by Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and Mulugu MLA Seethakka.

They wore PPE kits and inspected the Covid centre at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and interacted with patients. Later, Bhatti spoke to mediapersons and demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must include Covid treatment under Aarogyasri insurance scheme. He said all hostels should be turned to isolation centres for Covid patients.