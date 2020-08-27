Centre hails Telangana government's innovative agriculture schemes like Rythu Bandhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Agriculture Ministry has appreciated and hailed the Telangana government’s innovative agriculture schemes like Rythu Bandhu and formation of Rythu Samanvaya Samithies.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a video conference on Thursday with several Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers from the states. He sought opinions on the Centre’s proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme from the state governments.

In this context, Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal spoke on various developments in the agriculture sector in the country. In his presentation, he made specific and special references to the Rythu Bandhu Scheme and Rythu Samanvaya Committees in Telangana. Agarwal said the Rythu Bandhu scheme proved to be very beneficial to farmers and appreciated several other programmes which are being successfully implemented in the state.



He explained that the Telangana government itself had initiated Rythu Bandhu Samithies, which resulted in establishing and expanding a large network of farmers in the state. He said with this network, schemes like Agriculture Infrastructure Fund can be successfully and effectively implemented.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a meeting with the NABARD Chairman, the Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy participated on his behalf and made several suggestions.

“The Telangana government welcomes the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. We are hopeful that such a scheme would help developing the agriculture sector and getting more investments into the sector. It is proposed that the Centre will bear three per cent of the interest levied on the loans taken to invest in agriculture sector. But it is better if there is no interest levied on the investments in the agriculture sector. If interest free loans are given, more and more investments can come into the sector,” state Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy suggested to the Union Minister.