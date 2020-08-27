Covid patient gives birth to healthy baby

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : A 21-year-old woman, who is positive for Covid-19, gave birth to a healthy baby at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

According to the CHC’s superintendent Dr Thirupathi, the woman is a native of Mahadevpur mandal. When she had visited the hospital for delivery, she was asked to undergo Covid test. Her results came back positive. “Dr Pravalika and other staffers helped the patient deliver the baby girl. It was a normal delivery,” the superintendent said. Dr Thirupathi added that both the mother and the baby are safe, and that the patient has been isolated in the same hospital for Covid-19 treatment.