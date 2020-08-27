Genco Chairman inspects Srisailam hydel power plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco and Genco chairman and MD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said on Wednesday that all precautionary measures would be taken to ensure that another accident like the one in Srisailam Hydro Electric Power plant do not recur. He inspected the hydel plant and interacted with the employees. The CMD inspected the service bay, six units, generators, control panels, transformers, indoor gas sub-station and main control room. Prabhakar Rao said that the fire had started in the sixth unit and spread to the remaining five. The fourth unit was burnt completely in the fire accident, he said.

The CMD held discussions with TSSPDCL Chairman G Raghuma Reddy, who is heading the departmental inquiry panel. Besides, Prabhakar Rao also held discussions with around 200 staffers at the hydel plant. “The fire accident was very unfortunate.

It is extremely painful that several colleagues died in the accident. There will be some insecurity among the staffers, as nine persons died in the accident. I can understand this. But do not feel insecure, be bold,” Prabhakar Rao told the employees. He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working on providing succour to the kin of those who died in the accident.

Discussions with 200 staffers Prabhakar Rao held discussions with TSSPDCL Chairman, who is heading the departmental inquiry panel. He also held discussions with around 200 staffers at the plant