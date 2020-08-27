HC refuses permission for Moharram procession

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Fatima Seva Dal Society seeking permission to take out a Moharram procession on August 30. Relying on a Supreme Court order, Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court said that any religious activity confined to within the mosque are not interfered with, but processions are strictly banned. Justice Vinod Kumar passed this order in the petition filed by Fatima Seva Dal seeking direction to the State government to grant permission to carry out the procession through Alawa Bibi, Dabeerpura and other areas and to end it at Almas Mosque at Chaderghat.

The petitioner society also sought permission for bringing an elephant into the State and to use it in the procession. After hearing both sides and perusing the Apex Court order, the judge observed that by virtue of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 this year, all processions are ‘banned’, and the Supreme Court has rejected similar pleas.

Even the petition filed earlier, seeking permission to hold procession during Bonalu festival in the city was rejected keeping in view the turbulent situation prevailing in the State and all over the country, the judge noted.