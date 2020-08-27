STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICMR NIN to conduct sero survey in three districts

Published: 27th August 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  ICMR NIN and Telangana government have initiated a second round of sero surveillance in three districts - Jangaon, Kamareddy, and Nalgonda.This will be a continuation of the baseline survey conducted in these three districts in May. As per an official statement by NIN, the idea of the survey is to monitor the transmission of Covid-19 infection in the general population as part of the nation-wide survey by ICMR.

For the same, 1,200 subjects will be covered across 30 villages by conducting house-tohouse survey. In each district, 10 villages or wards will be selected with 40 subjects above the age of 10 years, for random Covid-19 testing. The aim of the study is also be to determine the socio-demographic risk factors for the infection and help in the containment efforts. It may be recalled that the survey data from May showed only two positive cases in Jangaon (0.49 per cent), one each in Kamareddy and Nalgonda districts (0.25 per cent).

