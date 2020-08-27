Intensity of monsoon reduces across State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the floods, monsoon showers across Telangana have been subdued. On Wednesday, only a few parts of erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Khammam received light to moderate rains. The highest rainfall recorded was 67.8 mm at Hajipur in Mancherial district. Hyderabad mostly remained dry and only a handful of places in the city’s suburbs experienced a drizzle.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over the State on Thursday. Light to moderate showers might continue to occur at parts of the State this week. Till now, the State has received 47 per cent above normal monsoon, as it recorded 826.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 563.7 mm. All the districts in the State have received sufficient rains.