Kishan wants more judges in High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, wrote to the Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting him to increase the strength of judges in the High Court of Telangana. Kishan Reddy told the Law Minister that the High Court was sanctioned 24 judges, but only 14 judges, including the Chief Justice, have been appointed as of yet.

“The number of pending cases is immense, and considering the rate of filing of fresh cases, even if the High Court starts functioning with the sanctioned number of judges, it will not be enough to clear the pending cases,” he said. “This is an extra burden on the judicial system and also to the litigating public who will have to face an undue delay in disposal of cases,” Kishan said.

